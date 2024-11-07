Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 41,081 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,081 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.73% of OSI Systems worth $18,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in OSI Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,175.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,568.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,189. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Price Performance

OSIS stock opened at $148.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.36. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $158.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

About OSI Systems

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

