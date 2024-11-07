Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 59,936 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,936 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $20,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 126,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 85,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.1% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 59,280.6% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 146,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,988 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

