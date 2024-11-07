Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 75,698 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,698 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $17,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in TransUnion by 5.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $104.76 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.44.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at $686,837.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,837.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $961,407. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Wolfe Research upgraded TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransUnion from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

