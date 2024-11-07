Robert E. Apple Sells 19,023 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) COO Robert E. Apple sold 19,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $2,580,089.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,746,507.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MasTec Stock Up 3.0 %

MTZ opened at $140.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.95. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Get MasTec alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 46.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5,436.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.62.

View Our Latest Report on MasTec

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.