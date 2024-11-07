Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,075,000 after acquiring an additional 777,103 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after buying an additional 406,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after buying an additional 400,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after buying an additional 286,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $35,038,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,059. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $226.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $227.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.