SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.7% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC stock opened at $218.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.80 and a 200-day moving average of $215.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.23.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

