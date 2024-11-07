Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.07, for a total transaction of $1,741,168.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 309,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,905,566.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total transaction of $1,509,802.08.

On Monday, October 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,343,212.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $1,272,792.72.

On Monday, September 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $1,302,041.36.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,301,961.88.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $1,309,909.88.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,011.92.

TEAM opened at $225.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.40 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

