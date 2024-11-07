Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 11.8 %

NASDAQ SVC opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $549.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.94). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $512.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

