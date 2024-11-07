Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,051,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $184.44 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.62 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.71.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Insider Activity

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $175,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,114.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total value of $1,287,694.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,866.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $175,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at $708,114.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,871 shares of company stock worth $1,833,839 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

