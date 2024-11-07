Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Sells $1,527,660.00 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) Director Joe Fortunato sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $1,527,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,571.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance
SFM stock opened at $140.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $142.29.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Melius Research initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market
About Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sprouts Farmers Market
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.