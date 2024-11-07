Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Standex International were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Standex International by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Standex International by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Standex International by 18,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.64, for a total transaction of $690,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,765.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SXI
Standex International Stock Performance
NYSE SXI opened at $205.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $210.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.91.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.
Standex International Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.98%.
About Standex International
Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Standex International
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.