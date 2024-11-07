Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Standex International were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Standex International by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Standex International by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Standex International by 18,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.64, for a total transaction of $690,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,765.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SXI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Standex International Stock Performance

NYSE SXI opened at $205.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $210.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.91.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

