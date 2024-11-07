State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $1,465,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the software’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,813 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $103.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 275.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.01. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $113.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $64,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,292.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $578,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $64,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,292.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,360 shares of company stock worth $35,490,008 in the last 90 days. 21.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altair Engineering

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.