State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 869 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cohu were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cohu by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in shares of Cohu by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 83,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Cohu by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $120,675.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,475.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $130,204. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohu Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ COHU opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COHU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

