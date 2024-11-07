State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,848 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at $77,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,537 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 1,557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,834,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,014 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,832,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 389.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $15.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 547,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $5,973,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,685,904 shares in the company, valued at $444,290,071.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,135,560 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

