Stephens Inc. AR Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 405,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,508,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 68,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $376,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BLV stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.09. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.92 and a 12-month high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.