Stephens Inc. AR Buys 2,405 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in VICI Properties by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 556,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 295,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 105,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 64.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

