Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $209,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.8% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 344.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE ASA opened at $21.25 on Thursday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
