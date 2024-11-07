Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $209,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.8% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 344.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE ASA opened at $21.25 on Thursday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

(Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.