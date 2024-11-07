Stephens Inc. AR Has $447,000 Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CRH were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,155,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,540,000 after buying an additional 35,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CRH by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,618,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,188,000 after buying an additional 431,172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 35,497.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after buying an additional 5,068,682 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CRH by 36,503.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,278,000 after buying an additional 4,825,752 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 103.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,112,000 after buying an additional 2,365,589 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.90.

CRH Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.83. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $101.60.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

