Stephens Inc. AR Has $478,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,416,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 929,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,252,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,060,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 343,753 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 47,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 71,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.35.

LYG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

