Stephens Inc. AR Has $567,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 744,407 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

