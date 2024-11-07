Stephens Inc. AR Purchases New Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,845,000 after buying an additional 218,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Genpact by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,065,000 after buying an additional 847,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Genpact by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,086,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,715,000 after buying an additional 1,053,236 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,567,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,456,000 after buying an additional 284,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genpact by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,512,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,680,000 after buying an additional 122,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Up 3.6 %

G opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on G. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Genpact from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

