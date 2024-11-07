Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the third quarter worth about $295,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,970,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period.

Shares of HELO opened at $62.51 on Thursday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $62.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

