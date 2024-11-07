Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after buying an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,091,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Vertiv by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after buying an additional 1,563,466 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,002,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,189,000 after buying an additional 451,830 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $120.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $120.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

