Steven L. Keller Sells 14,625 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven L. Keller sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $855,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,852.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 8.5 %

RUSHA opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $65.15.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 64.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 18.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 89.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Further Reading

