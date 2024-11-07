StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cumulus Media Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.05 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media Company Profile
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cumulus Media
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.