Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,561,000 after purchasing an additional 156,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,142,000 after acquiring an additional 151,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,684,000 after acquiring an additional 192,774 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after acquiring an additional 666,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,379,000 after acquiring an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $166.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.17. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $171.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.