Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 561.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $51.20.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,713.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,936. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,713.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTEK. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.48.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

