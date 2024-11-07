Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 610,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 65,529 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $1,334,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,319,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after buying an additional 363,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,825,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

