Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stake Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $35,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 522.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 269.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 361.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,330.35 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $467.62 and a 12 month high of $1,360.06. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $964.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $804.02.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

