TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) disclosed its operational performance for the three and nine months concluding on September 30, 2024, through a press release on November 4, 2024. The complete press release is provided as Exhibit 99.1.

Get alerts:

As per General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the data in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, comprising Exhibit 99.1, will not be considered as “filed” for the regulations of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It will not be subject to the responsibilities of that section nor will it be integrated by reference into any filings made by the corporation under the Exchange Act or Securities Act of 1933 unless specifically cited in such a filing.

In adherence to Section 9.01, the company provided the following exhibits:

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 Press release issued by TG Therapeutics, Inc., dated November 4, 2024.

Exhibit 104 The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K formatted in Inline XBRL.

Securities filed pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act include Common Stock under the symbol “TGTX” on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The company did not indicate its status as an emerging growth company (EGC) or its decision concerning the extended transition period for complying with revised financial accounting standards as per Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

In conclusion, TG Therapeutics, Inc. has provided an overview of its recent financial operations through the press release, offering insights into its performance over the stated period.

This information was disclosed in a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2024, by TG Therapeutics, Inc.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read TG Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles