The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 9.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $124.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.62, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

