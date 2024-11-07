Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 157,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $288.95 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $193.60 and a 52-week high of $307.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.82.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

