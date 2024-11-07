TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Receives Buy Rating from BWS Financial

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at BWS Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.31% from the company’s current price.

TriMas Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriMas has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.66.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). TriMas had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $229.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in TriMas by 5.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TriMas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in TriMas by 5.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

