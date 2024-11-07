TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Receives Buy Rating from BWS Financial

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at BWS Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.31% from the company’s current price.
TriMas Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of TriMas stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriMas has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.66.
TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). TriMas had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $229.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.
