Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tronox by 109.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,530,000 after buying an additional 1,381,975 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth approximately $19,152,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Tronox by 160.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,018,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after buying an additional 626,744 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Up 4.2 %

Tronox stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.63 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -104.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

