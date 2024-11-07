Truist Financial Raises PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Price Target to $31.00

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRA Group

PRA Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of PRAA opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $974.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.50. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. PRA Group had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $281.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PRA Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PRA Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,708,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,545,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,061,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 297,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 137,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PRA Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.