UBS Group Increases Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Price Target to $19.00

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 29.33% from the stock’s current price.
Intrepid Potash Stock Down 6.6 %
NYSE IPI opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $357.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.18.
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $57.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.
