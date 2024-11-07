US Bancorp DE Purchases 8,302 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.66 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.32.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

