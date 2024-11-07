Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) and IOI Co. Berhad (OTCMKTS:IOIOF) Financial Analysis

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) and IOI Co. Berhad (OTCMKTS:IOIOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Utz Brands and IOI Co. Berhad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utz Brands -0.99% 7.25% 3.78% IOI Co. Berhad N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Utz Brands and IOI Co. Berhad”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utz Brands $1.42 billion 1.79 -$24.94 million ($0.19) -94.84 IOI Co. Berhad N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

IOI Co. Berhad has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Utz Brands.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Utz Brands and IOI Co. Berhad, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utz Brands 0 3 7 0 2.70 IOI Co. Berhad 0 0 0 0 0.00

Utz Brands currently has a consensus price target of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.43%. Given Utz Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than IOI Co. Berhad.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Utz Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of IOI Co. Berhad shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Utz Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Utz Brands beats IOI Co. Berhad on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc. engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc. The company sells its products to wholesale and other distributors, grocery stores, convenience and drug stores, discount stores, mass merchandisers, membership club stores, hard discounters, and specialty and e-commerce retailers. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

About IOI Co. Berhad

IOI Corporation Berhad, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the plantation business in Malaysia, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plantation and Resource-Based Manufacturing. It cultivates oil palm, softwood timber, rubber, and coconut; refines and processes crude palm, crude coconut, and palm kernel oils; and manufactures specialty oils and fats. The company also manufactures and exports fatty acids, soap noodles, glycerin, fatty acids and esters, and other related products. In addition, it is involved in the commercialization of clonal ramets and biotechnology related research and development activities; provision of management and marketing services; production and supply of palm-based renewable energy; and trading of palm oil commodities, oilseeds, and edible oils and fats; and the processing of raw materials for the edible oils and fats industry. Further, the company engages in the property development, maintenance, and investment activities; issuance of exchangeable bonds and guaranteed notes; storage tanks rental activities; manufacture, registration, trading, and distribution of oleochemical products; and provision of bulk cargo warehousing services, as well as treasury management services and management consulting services. Additionally, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of plasticizer products, margarine, and shortening and fat spreads; manufacture of palm wood boards and panels, offered under OnCore brand name used in furniture, construction, and building industries; and development of proprietary keto-ester portfolio. The company was formerly known as Industrial Oxygen Incorporated Sdn Bhd and changed its name to IOI Corporation Berhad in March 1995. IOI Corporation Berhad was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Putrajaya, Malaysia.

