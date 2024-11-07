Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAA opened at $153.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.68 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

