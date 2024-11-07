Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 74,318 Shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,153,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,318 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.79% of GoldMining worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 1,564.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 273,700 shares in the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLDG opened at $0.86 on Thursday. GoldMining Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.08.

GoldMining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that GoldMining Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

