Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.79 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,112 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 17,460.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 70.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,041 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 28.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,833,000 after purchasing an additional 779,243 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth $37,440,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 122.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 892,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,116,000 after buying an additional 490,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY stock opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 578.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,485.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

