Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,441,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,368 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dakota Gold were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dakota Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dakota Gold by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dakota Gold by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dakota Gold by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 4,635,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dakota Gold Stock Performance

Shares of DC stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.12. Dakota Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.

Insider Activity at Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold ( NYSE:DC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert Quartermain purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,152,159.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dakota Gold in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

