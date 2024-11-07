Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after buying an additional 10,944,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,210,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,849,000 after purchasing an additional 270,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,158. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $230.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.61. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

