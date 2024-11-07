Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 317.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.