Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 5,910 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $371.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.70. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $262.64 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLD. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

