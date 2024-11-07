Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,753,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,323 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gold Royalty were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GROY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $1,345,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $705,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Gold Royalty by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 83,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,899 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Gold Royalty Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of GROY stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 381.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GROY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.