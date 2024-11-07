Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells $1,602,300.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $1,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,490,093.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 7th, Grant Pickering sold 7,098 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $775,172.58.

On Friday, August 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $1,184,700.00.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $104.07 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.69.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 649.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

