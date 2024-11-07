Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,945 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 335.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 28,118 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Vertiv by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Vertiv Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $120.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $120.44.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.