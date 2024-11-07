Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,834,514.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,172.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,834,514.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,172.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David R. Vetter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $2,462,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,381 shares in the company, valued at $8,174,156.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,640 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Get Our Latest Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE SNX opened at $123.85 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $92.66 and a 52 week high of $133.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.70%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.