Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 3,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,320.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshpet Stock Up 2.4 %

FRPT stock opened at $155.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.81. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $157.10.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Freshpet had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.